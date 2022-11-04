South Africa's MTN Q3 pre-tax profit up 14.7%

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Friday that its third quarter pre-tax profit rose 14.7% year-on-year, supported by continued demand for its data and financial services.

MTN added that group service revenue grew by 14.3%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.