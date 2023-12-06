News & Insights

South Africa's MTN names Adadevoh as new group COO, appoints new Ghana CEO

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

December 06, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.J on Wednesday announced that its group Chief Operating Officer Jens Schulte-Bockum will step down at the end of his fixed-term on March 31 and Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN Ghana, will succeed him.

Schulte-Bockum will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the boards of MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG and Bayobab, its fibre business.

Adadevoh joined the group as CEO of MTN Ghana in 2018. He will be succeeded by Stephen Blewet.

