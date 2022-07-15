South Africa's MTN Group in buyout talks with rival Telkom

July 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest telecoms operator MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.J said on Friday it is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom SA TKGJ.J for a stock or a cash-and-stock deal.

"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

