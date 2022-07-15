World Markets

South Africa's MTN Group in buyout talks with rival Telkom

Eva Mathews Reuters
South Africa's biggest telecoms operator MTN Group Ltd said on Friday it is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom SA for a stock or a cash-and-stock deal.

"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," the companies said in a statement.

