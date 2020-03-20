South Africa's MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles

World Markets

South Africa's MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country's mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.

The price of its 1GB monthly data bundle will fall by 33% to 99 rand from 149 rand, it said in a statement.

