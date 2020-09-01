World Markets

South Africa's MTN appoints Sugentharan Perumal as acting group CFO

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

South African mobile operator MTN Group Ltd said on Tuesday it has appointed Sugentharan Perumal as acting group chief financial officer (CFO) to succeed Ralph Mupita who took over as president and chief executive from Sept. 1.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.J said on Tuesday it has appointed Sugentharan Perumal as acting group chief financial officer (CFO) to succeed Ralph Mupita who took over as president and chief executive from Sept. 1.

MTN also appointed Dineo Molefe as the CFO of MTN South Africa from Dec. 1, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular