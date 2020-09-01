South Africa's MTN appoints Sugentharan Perumal as acting group CFO

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.J said on Tuesday it has appointed Sugentharan Perumal as acting group chief financial officer (CFO) to succeed Ralph Mupita who took over as president and chief executive from Sept. 1.

MTN also appointed Dineo Molefe as the CFO of MTN South Africa from Dec. 1, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.