South Africa's MTN annual profit up 16.9%

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - Mobile network operator MTN Group MTNJ.J reported a 16.9% rise in full-year earnings but revised the medium-term profit margin target range for its South African business downward due to crippling power outages.

The carrier, with 289.1 million subscribers across 19 African markets, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 1,154 cents in the year ended Dec.31, up from 987 cents in the prior year.

MTN revised the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin for MTN South Africa to 37%-39%, down from 39%-42%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.