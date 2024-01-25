South Africa's Mr Price reports 9.9% rise in holiday quarter sales

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South African budget fashion and homeware retailer Mr Price MRPJ.J on Thursday reported a 9.9% rise in third quarter sales, helped by a strong December trade and growth from acquisitions.

Mr Price said retail sales in the three months to Dec. 30 rose to 13.2 billion rand ($698.84 million) compared to the previous comparable period. Comparable store sales were up 4.1%.

($1 = 18.8884 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

