South Africa's Mr Price reports 9.9% rise in holiday quarter sales

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

January 25, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South African budget fashion and homeware retailer Mr Price MRPJ.J on Thursday reported a 9.9% rise in third quarter sales, helped by a strong December trade and growth from acquisitions.

Mr Price said retail sales in the three months to Dec. 30 rose to 13.2 billion rand ($698.84 million) compared to the previous comparable period. Comparable store sales were up 4.1%.

($1 = 18.8884 rand)

