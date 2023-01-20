South Africa's Mr Price Q3 sales jump on Studio 88 acquisition

Adds details and background

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South African budget fashion retailer Mr Price MRPJ.J reported on Friday a 34% surge in third-quarter sales, boosted mostly by its recent acquisition of branded footwear and clothing company Studio 88 Group.

During the reported period ended Dec. 31, the group's retail sales and other income grew to 12.4 bln rand ($717.75 mln), the highest third-quarter sales achieved in the group's history, the clothing and homewares retailer said.

Mr Price acquired Studio 88 in 2022 to gain further exposure to a younger consumer market with more spending power and taste for branded sneakers and T-shirts.

Excluding the impact from Studio 88, group retail sales were only up by 1.2% as stubborn "inflation and rising interest rates and negative real wage growth resulted in continued financial constraint for consumers," Mr Price said.

Severe power cuts affected peak holiday trading as the sector lost significant trading hours and inhibited sales growth, it added.

"The impact of loadshedding (power cuts) can be seen in the significant variances in sales growth between stores that have backup power and those that do not. The group has taken urgent steps to limit the effect of loadshedding, albeit at considerable cost," Mr Price said.

($1 = 17.2761 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.