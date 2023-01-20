World Markets

South Africa's Mr Price Q3 sales jump on acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

January 20, 2023 — 12:17 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South African budget retailer Mr Price MRPJ.J reported on Friday a rise of 34% in third-quarter sales, boosted by the recently acquired sneaker Studio 88 Group.

The clothing and homewares retailer said the figure was the highest third-quarter sales achieved in the group's history.

