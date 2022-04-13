South Africa's Mr Price buys controlling stake in retailer Studio 88
Updates with details, CEO quote
April 13 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd MRPJ.J said it had bought a controlling stake in apparel retailer Studio 88 Group in a 3.3 billion rand ($228 million) deal, as it looks to expand in urbanwear and athleisure segments.
The retailer said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal with the current management of Studio 88 Group and RMB Ventures to buy 70% of Blue Falcon Trading 188 (Proprietary) Ltd, which owns the Studio 88 group of businesses.
"The partnership with Studio 88 Group gives Mr Price an ideal entry into the high growth urbanwear and athleisure segments of the market," Mr Price Chief Executive Officer Mark Blair said in a statement.
An independent retailer of branded lifestyle, sporting apparel and footwear in South Africa, the Studio 88 Group has been operating in Southern Africa since 2001, according to the company.
The deal will be fully funded through company's existing cash resources.
($1 = 14.4895 rand)
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Emma Rumney and Rashmi Aich)
((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- Tunisia hikes local purchase price of wheat, plans self-sufficiency in durum wheat
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income