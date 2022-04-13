South Africa's Mr Price buys controlling stake in retailer Studio 88
April 13 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd MRPJ.J has acquired a controlling stake in apparel retailer Studio 88 Group in a 3.3 billion rand ($227.75 million) deal, the company said.
The retailer said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal to buy 70% of Blue Falcon Trading 188 (Proprietary) Limited, which owns the Studio 88 group of businesses.
($1 = 14.4895 rand)
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Emma Rumney)
