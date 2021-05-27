South Africa's Mr Price annual profit edges up on improved H2

Adds details about results, segments' performance and future outlook

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Mr Price MRPJ.J on Thursday posted a 1.9% increase in its full-year profit, as its second-half performance was boosted by a significant improvement in sales momentum after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

The budget clothing and homeware retailer said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, ticked up to 1,049 cents in the 53 weeks ended April 3, from 1,029.4 cents a year earlier.

Mr Price's results declined in the first half due to stricter lockdowns between April 2020 and mid-May last year, with the retailer not being allowed to sell clothes as a non-essential product.

But, an easing in those restrictions helped it deliver a strong second-half performance. Its diluted HEPS grew 21.4% and the company continued to gain market share.

"This is a significant improvement on H1, particularly considering that level 3 lockdown restrictions and load-shedding disruptions inhibited sales during this period," Mr Price said.

Total revenue from continuing operations decreased 2.9% to 22.3 billion rand ($1.62 billion), with retail sales falling 2.4%. Online sales grew 64.1%, more than doubling in Mr Price apparel and Mr Price sport.

In the clothing segment, retail sales and other income fell 5.8% to 14.9 billion rand, but it delivered an improved performance in H2, growing 5.9%. The homeware segment continued to capitalise on limited mobility and the work-from-home trend, increasing sales and other income by 4%.

Economic assistance provided by the government and private sector from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic provided temporary financial relief to households and supported consumer spending.

However, as these have largely come to an end "the true state of the consumer environment is most likely to be revealed in the short to medium term," Mr Price said.

($1 = 13.7624 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Uttaresh.V)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.