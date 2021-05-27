South Africa's Mr Price annual profit edges up on improved H2

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Mr Price MRPJ.J on Thursday posted a 1.9% rise in full-year profit on strong second-half performance due to significantly improved sales momentum as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased.

The budget clothing and homeware retailer said diluted headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, ticked up to 1,049 cents in the 53 weeks ended April 3, from 1,029.4 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.