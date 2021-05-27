South Africa's Mr Price annual profit edges up on improved H2

World Markets

South Africa's Mr Price on Thursday posted a 1.9% rise in full-year profit on strong second-half performance due to significantly improved sales momentum as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased.

The budget clothing and homeware retailer said diluted headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, ticked up to 1,049 cents in the 53 weeks ended April 3, from 1,029.4 cents a year earlier.

