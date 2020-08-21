South Africa's mobile operator Cell C to close 128 stores, 546 jobs affected

World Markets

South Africa's Cell C said on Friday it expects to close around 128 stores across the country, with 546 jobs on the line as the mobile operator moves to cut costs and restructure its operations.

"The retail environment has changed and this has been fast-tracked by the impact of COVID-19 and the evolving purchasing habits of consumers," Cell C said in a statement.

    Most Popular