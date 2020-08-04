World Markets

South Africa's mobile operator Cell C defaults on repayments on $184 mln bond

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published

South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms said on Tuesday that Cell C, in which it is the largest shareholder, had defaulted on the payment of capital on its $184 million note, which was due on Aug. 2.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms BLUJ.J said on Tuesday that Cell C, in which it is the largest shareholder, had defaulted on the payment of capital on its $184 million note, which was due on Aug. 2.

Cell C, a mobile carrier, also defaulted on interest and capital repayments related to the respective bilateral loan facilities between itself and Nedbank Limited, China Development Bank Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa Limited and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

These were due in January and July 2020.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular