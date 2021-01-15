South Africa's mining industry to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Adds quote, detail and background

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's main mining industry body on Friday said it had agreed to support the government in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines including providing financial support.

South Africa's mining industry, a leading producer of platinum, palladium, chrome and gold, is labour-intensive and poses a risk of surging infections among the thousands of miners who often work in confined spaces underground.

The Minerals Council, which represents mining firms, said its members are developing plans to use the sector's healthcare infrastructure and delivery capability to accelerate the vaccination programme.

"While Government is primarily responsible for funding the vaccine roll-out and is the single buyer, the industry can play a material role in accelerating the vaccination programme on mines and in mining communities," said Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter.

The government has called on the private sector, including miners, to help with the rollout of vaccines but has not yet outlined the exact details of how it will assist.

South Africa reported a new peak of more than 21,000 daily infections last week, taking total COVID-19 cases to nearly 1.3 million, the most on the African continent. Coronavirus deaths now exceed 35,000.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the country had secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Helen Reid and David Evans)

