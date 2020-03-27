World Markets

South Africa's Mediclinic names former Lloyd's of London CEO as next chair

Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH

Mediclinic International Plc has appointed former chief executive of Lloyd's of London, Inga Beale, as an independent non-executive director and its next chairwoman, the company said on Friday.

Beale will succeed Chairman Edwin Hertzog after his retirement on July 22, the healthcare services company said in a statement.

Beale was the first female chief executive of the 330-year old insurance market Lloyd's of London and was at the helm of the company for more than four years from 2014.

Mediclinic said Beale had been appointed as a member of the nomination committee of the company from March 26.

