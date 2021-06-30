South Africa's May credit shrinks -0.42% y/y

World Markets

Private sector credit in South Africa contracted 0.42% year on year in May from a contraction of 1.76% in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply expanded by 1.82% in May from 2.02% the previous month.

