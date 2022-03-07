South Africa's Massmart reports wider annual loss of $97 mln

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings MSMJ.J said on Monday its annual headline loss widened by 65%, hurt by two waves of COVID-19 infections, the resultant lockdowns, and the looting during the country's civil unrest last year.

The retailer, majority-owned by Walmart Inc WMT.N, said its 2021 headline loss from total operations was 1.5 billion rand ($97.43 million), compared with a loss of 924 million rand in 2020.

Excluding food businesses held for sale, the loss was 980 million rand.

Like its peers, Massmart was prohibited from selling alcohol for about 110 days of its trading year as part of COVID-19 lockdown regulations, resulting in 1.8 billion rand in lost liquor sales.

The group also said the civil unrest in July — sparked by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma — directly impacted 43 of its stores and two distribution centres, adding that damages incurred from the resultant inventory write-off and assets impaired amounted to 1.5 billion rand.

Lost sales directly related to store closures due to the unrest was estimated to be 2.7 billion rand, Massmart said. Group sales, therefore, fell by 1.9% to 84.9 billion rand, with comparable store sales up by 1.7%.

The group with 408 retail and wholesale stores in 13 African countries also recognised an impairment expense of 1.1 billion rand, a majority of which related to assets impacted by the unrest and its general merchandise Game's corporate assets.

This dragged its trading profit before interest and taxation by 83% to 195 million rand, while gross margin fell by 191 basis points to 18.5%. The loss for the year widened by 25.7% to 2.2 billion rand.

($1 = 15.3950 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Uttaresh.V)

