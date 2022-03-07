World Markets
WMT

South Africa's Massmart reports wider annual loss of $97 mln

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African retailer Massmart Holdings on Monday said its annual headline loss widened by 65%, hurt by two waves of COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns, as well as looting during the country's civil unrest last year.

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings MSMJ.J on Monday said its annual headline loss widened by 65%, hurt by two waves of COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns, as well as looting during the country's civil unrest last year.

The retailer, majority-owned by Walmart Inc WMT.N, said its 2021 headline loss, the main profit measure in South Africa, from total operations came in at 1.5 billion rand ($97.43 million) from a loss of 924 million rand reported in 2020.

Excluding food businesses held for sale, the loss widened to 980 million rand.

($1 = 15.3950 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular