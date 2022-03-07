South Africa's Massmart reports wider annual loss of $97 mln

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings MSMJ.J on Monday said its annual headline loss widened by 65%, hurt by two waves of COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns, as well as looting during the country's civil unrest last year.

The retailer, majority-owned by Walmart Inc WMT.N, said its 2021 headline loss, the main profit measure in South Africa, from total operations came in at 1.5 billion rand ($97.43 million) from a loss of 924 million rand reported in 2020.

Excluding food businesses held for sale, the loss widened to 980 million rand.

($1 = 15.3950 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.