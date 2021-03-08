World Markets
WMT

South Africa's Massmart FY net loss widens on COVID-19 hit

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Massmart reported on Monday a wider full-year net loss of 1.753 billion rand ($114.18 million) after curbs related to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered sales and as the retailer incurred retrenchment costs.

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Massmart MSMJ.J reported on Monday a wider full-year net loss of 1.753 billion rand ($114.18 million) after curbs related to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered sales and as the retailer incurred retrenchment costs.

Massmart, majority owned by Walmart Inc WMT.N, said the net loss for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 27 widened by 35.3% from a restated net loss of 1.269 billion rand a year before.

($1 = 15.3534 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More