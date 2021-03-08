South Africa's Massmart FY net loss widens on COVID-19 hit

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Massmart MSMJ.J reported on Monday a wider full-year net loss of 1.753 billion rand ($114.18 million) after curbs related to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered sales and as the retailer incurred retrenchment costs.

Massmart, majority owned by Walmart Inc WMT.N, said the net loss for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 27 widened by 35.3% from a restated net loss of 1.269 billion rand a year before.

($1 = 15.3534 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.