South Africa's Massmart flags wider annual loss due to looting

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings MSMJ.J flagged on Tuesday a wider annual loss, due to store damages and lost trading income suffered as a result of the July looting.

The retailer, majority-owned by Walmart Inc WMT.N, said it's headline loss per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, will be at least 40% worse than the reported headline loss per share reported in 2020 of 426.8 cents.

Headline earnings includes the impact of the significant inventory write-off as a result of days of looting that erupted in July after former President Jacob Zuma turned himself in to be jailed for contempt of court. The looting directly impacted 43 stores, Massmart added.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tim Cocks)

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

