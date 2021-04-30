South Africa's March credit growth contracts 1.52% y/y

Adds details, background

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - Loans by banks to South African households and businesses contracted for the first time since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, data showed on Friday, as lenders tightened credit following the coronavirus-driven economic crisis.

Private sector credit contracted 1.52% year-on-year in March, from an expansion of 2.62% in February, according to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). Private sector credit last contracted in early 2010, according to data from Refinitiv.

South Africa, which has recorded the most COVID-19 cases on the continent at more than 1.5 million infections and over 50,000 deaths, saw its economy shrink by the most in a century in 2020.

The central bank responded by slashing lending rates to a record low of 3.5% to stabilise financial markets and support cash-strapped consumers. While lower rates have seen a boom in housing sales, consumer activity has remained subdued.

In an interview with Reuters this month, central bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said lower lending rates tended to benefit high-earning individuals more than the poor, who have little access to credit and interest-bearing assets.

South Africa's big five commercial banks have all reported a significant spike in bad debts and impairments in 2020.

Unemployment shot up to a new record high of 32.5%, or 7.2 million people, in the fourth quarter of 2020, while poverty levels have also risen, according to the United Nations.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Nqobile Dludla and Peter Graff)

