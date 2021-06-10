South Africa's manufacturing output up 87.9% year on year in April

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output rose 87.9% year on year in April after expanding by a revised 5.2% in March, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Factory production was however down 1.2% month on month in April, Statistics South Africa said.

