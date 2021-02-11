South Africa's manufacturing output up 1.8% year on year in December

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output expanded 1.8% year on year in December after falling by a revised 4.1% in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Factory production was down 0.1% in December month on month and rose 5.2% in the three months to end-December, Statistics South Africa said.

