South Africa's manufacturing output up 1.8% year on year in August

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose 1.8% year on year in August after falling by a revised 4.8% in July, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 7.6% month on month in August and down 6.3% in the three months to the end of August compared with the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

