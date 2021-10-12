South Africa's manufacturing output up 1.8% year on year in August

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output rose 1.8% year on year in August after falling by a revised 4.8% in July, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 7.6% month on month in August and down 6.3% in the three months to the end of August compared with the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said.

