South Africa's manufacturing output falls 7.8% year on year in April

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output dropped 7.8% year on year in April after falling by a revised 0.6% in March, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

Factory production fell 5.4% month on month in April, Statistics South Africa said.

Analysts had predicted a 2.6% decline in annual terms in April and 2.0% month-on-month drop.

