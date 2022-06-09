South Africa's manufacturing output falls 7.8% year on year in April

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output dropped 7.8% year on year in April after falling by a revised 0.6% in March, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

Factory production fell 5.4% month on month in April, Statistics South Africa said.

Analysts had predicted a 2.6% decline in annual terms in April and 2.0% month-on-month drop.

