South Africa's manufacturing output falls 49.4% year on year in April

JOHANNESBURG, July 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 49.4% year on year in April during a nationwide lockdown, after contracting by a revised 5.5% in March, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Factory production was down 44.3% in April month on month and declined 16.9% in the three months to the end of April, Statistics South Africa said.

