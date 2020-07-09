South Africa's manufacturing output falls 49.4% year on year in April

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output fell 49.4% year on year in April during a nationwide lockdown, after contracting by a revised 5.5% in March, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Factory production was down 44.3% in April month on month and declined 16.9% in the three months to the end of April, Statistics South Africa said.

