World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output falls 2.3% year on year in May

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's manufacturing output fell 2.3% year-on-year in May, after falling by a revised 7.6% in April, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 2.3% year-on-year in May, after falling by a revised 7.6% in April, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production fell 0.2% month on month in May. Analysts had predicted a 2.4% decline in annual terms in May and a 1.5% month-on-month increase.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular