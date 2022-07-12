South Africa's manufacturing output falls 2.3% year on year in May

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 2.3% year-on-year in May, after falling by a revised 7.6% in April, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production fell 0.2% month on month in May. Analysts had predicted a 2.4% decline in annual terms in May and a 1.5% month-on-month increase.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.