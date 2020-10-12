South Africa's manufacturing output falls 10.8% year-on-year in August

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output contracted 10.8% year on year in August after shrinking by a revised 10.2% in July, the statistics agency said on Monday.

The output, also called factory production, however was up 3.6% in August month on month, and expanded 20.7% in the three months to the end of the eighth month of the year, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

