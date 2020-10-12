World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output falls 10.8% year-on-year in August

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's manufacturing output contracted 10.8% year on year in August after shrinking by a revised 10.2% in July, the statistics agency said on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output contracted 10.8% year on year in August after shrinking by a revised 10.2% in July, the statistics agency said on Monday.

The output, also called factory production, however was up 3.6% in August month on month, and expanded 20.7% in the three months to the end of the eighth month of the year, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular