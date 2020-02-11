World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output drops 5.9% year-on-year in December

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's manufacturing output fell 5.9% year-on-year in December, its biggest drop since July 2014, after contracting by 3.2% in November, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 5.9% year-on-year in December, its biggest drop since July 2014, after contracting by 3.2% in November, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis factory production was down 2.8% in December and fell 0.3% in the three months to the end of December, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular