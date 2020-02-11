South Africa's manufacturing output drops 5.9% year-on-year in December

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 5.9% year-on-year in December, its biggest drop since July 2014, after contracting by 3.2% in November, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis factory production was down 2.8% in December and fell 0.3% in the three months to the end of December, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.