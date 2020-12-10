South Africa's manufacturing output down 3.4% year-on-year in October

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.4% year on year in October after falling by a revised 1.9% in September, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 2.6% in October month on month, and jumped 17.2% in the three months to the end of October, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

