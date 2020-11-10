World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output down 2.6% year-on-year in September

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
South Africa's manufacturing output fell 2.6% year on year in September after falling by a revised 11.1% in August, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 3.2% in September month on month, and jumped 32.9% in the three months to the end of September, Statistics South Africa said.

