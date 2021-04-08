World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output down 2.1% year on year in February

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
South Africa's manufacturing output contracted 2.1% year on year in February after shrinking by a revised 4.2% in January, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Factory production was down 1.2% in February month on month and rose 0.3% in the three months to end of the same month, Statistics South Africa said.

