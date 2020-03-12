World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output down 2% year-on-year in January

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
South Africa's manufacturing output fell 2.0% year-on-year in January, after contracting by 5.9% in December, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis factory production was up 2.5% in January and declined 1.8% in the three months to the end of January, Statistics South Africa said.

