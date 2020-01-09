South Africa's manufacturing down 3.6% year-on-year in November

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.6 year-on-year in November after contracting by 0.8% in October, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis factory production was down 1.5% in November and was flat in the three months to the end of November, Statistics South Africa said.

