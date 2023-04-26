South Africa's maize harvest seen 2.7% higher this year

April 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 2.7% more maize in the 2022/2023 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC's third summer crop forecast estimates the 2023 harvest at 15.89 million tonnes, up from the 15.47 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.36 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.53 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

