South Africa's Long4Life H1 profit slumps on COVID-19 restrictions

Johannesburg, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South African investment firm Long4Life L4LJ.J reported on Wednesday a 75.5% fall in first-half trading profit, following the significant disruption on all group businesses as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Long4Life, which owns Sportsmans Warehouse stores and beauty and grooming group Sorbet, said trading profit for the six-months ended Aug. 31 fell to 49.1 million rand ($2.98 million)from 200.7 million rand a year earlier.

Group revenues reduced by 22.6% to 1.4 billion rand due to store closures.

($1 = 16.4588 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

