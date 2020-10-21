World Markets

South Africa's Long4Life H1 profit slumps on COVID-19 restrictions

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published

South African investment firm Long4Life reported on Wednesday a 75.5% fall in first-half trading profit, following the significant disruption on all group businesses as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Johannesburg, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South African investment firm Long4Life L4LJ.J reported on Wednesday a 75.5% fall in first-half trading profit, following the significant disruption on all group businesses as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Long4Life, which owns Sportsmans Warehouse stores and beauty and grooming group Sorbet, said trading profit for the six-months ended Aug. 31 fell to 49.1 million rand ($2.98 million)from 200.7 million rand a year earlier.

Group revenues reduced by 22.6% to 1.4 billion rand due to store closures.

($1 = 16.4588 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular