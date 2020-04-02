South Africa's Libstar to postpone final dividend due to coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - South African food producer Libstar LBRJ.J on Thursday joined a long list of companies deferring dividend payments as firms look to preserve cash during the coronavirus outbreak that has forced non-essential businesses to temporarily shut down.

Libstar had been due to pay 170.5 million rand ($9.21 million) in final dividends on April 14 to shareholders. That has now been postponed until the release of the firm's first half results on Sept.2, Libstar, which also produces certain food items for Woolworths Holdings WHLJ.J, said in a statement.

"In light of the uncertainty as to the duration and extent of the impact that Covid-19 may have on the operations within the markets in which Libstar operates, the board considers it prudent... to preserve the company's financial liquidity to the fullest extent possible," it said.

($1 = 18.5165 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.