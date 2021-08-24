South Africa's Land Bank makes another loss, debt plan not yet finalised

By March it had made a capital repayment of approximately 4.2 billion rand to lenders, and it plans to make another 3.0 billion rand payment by September.

Denel makes military equipment including missiles and ammunition for South Africa's armed forces and export customers but has faced a liquidity crisis.

It added that its latest projections for the 2021/22 financial year indicated negative cashflow of 600 million rand if no mitigation action was taken.

The company is in talks with the government about another bailout, as it aims to become profitable under a new business model within the next five years.

