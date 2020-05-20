Banking

South Africa's Land Bank in talks with lenders after debt default

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published

South Africa's Land Bank told lawmakers on Wednesday it was negotiating with a consortium of lenders to try to restructure its debt facilities after it defaulted on 50 billion rand ($2.7 billion) of loans in April.

Adds chairman quote, background

CAPE TOWN, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's Land Bank told lawmakers on Wednesday it was negotiating with a consortium of lenders to try to restructure its debt facilities after it defaulted on 50 billion rand ($2.7 billion) of loans in April.

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank), the country's largest agricultural-focussed lender, was downgraded by Moody's in January and last month missed loans repayments, leading to defaults on its credit facilities and sparking fears about its ability to stay afloat.

Around 5.7 billion rand of its debt is guaranteed by the government, and the National Treasury has said it cannot afford to recapitalise the bank as its fights the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Land Bank Chairman Arthur Moloto told parliament the state-owned lender had every intention of honouring its financial obligations to service interest on its debt, which it has struggled to do due what it called "liquidity constraints".

"We are at this stage engaging with a consortium of bond lenders, composed of commercial banks and institutional investors. The negotiations are at a very sensitive stage," Moloto said.

"We are at this stage engaging with them with a view of restructuring the debt facilities," he said.

($1 = 18.2282 rand)

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Achieving Travel Dreams With A Modest Budget

    Big travel dreams usually come with a big travel price tag. But what if you wanted to achieve your grand vacation dreams on a modest budget? It’s not impossible, but you have to be smart.

    May 8, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular