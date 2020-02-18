South Africa's Kumba Iron posts higher annual earnings

Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J on Tuesday posted a rise in annual earnings, underpinned by higher iron ore prices and currency gains from a weaker rand/dollar exchange rate.

The company, a unit of Anglo American AAL.L, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 50.88 rand ($3.39) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 30.28 rand a year earlier.

HEPS is the primary profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

($1 = 15.0248 rand)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK + 91 (80) 6182 2723; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.