South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore full-year profit up 46%

Adds details

HARARE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J on Tuesday reported a 46% jump in full-year profit, boosted by higher iron ore prices and cost cutting measures implemented by the company.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - was 103.65 rand ($6.83) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 71.07 rand in 2020.

The company, among the world's top five iron ore producers, announced a dividend of 30.50 rand per share, taking the full year dividend to 103.20 rand per share.

While the price of the commodity closed 2021 with a fall of around 20% TIOc1, this drop came after the prices hit an all-time high of around $220 per dry metric tonne (dmt) in July on the back of a pent up steel demand from construction projects, real estate and automotive industry, especially led by China.

This helped iron ore companies such as Kumba to declare big dividends and post huge profits.

The subsidiary of London-listed Anglo American Plc AAL.L said it aimed to produce between 39 and 41 million tonnes in 2022, up from 40.3 million tonnes last year.

Kumba was forced to revise its 2021 sales guidance to 39-40 million tonnes last year due to weather and logistical challenges in South Africa.

($1 = 15.1829 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Kim Coghill)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.