South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore full-year profit up 46%

HARARE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J on Tuesday reported a 46% jump in full-year profit, backed by higher iron ore prices and cost cutting measures implemented by the company.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - was 103.65 rand ($6.83) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 71.07 rand in 2020.

The company, amongst the world's top five iron ore producers, announced a dividend of 30.50 rand per share, taking the full year dividend to 103.20 rand per share.

($1 = 15.1829 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.