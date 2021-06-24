World Markets
AAL

South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore flags a jump in half-year earnings

Contributor
Akhona Matshoba Reuters
Published

South African miner Kumba Iron Ore said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to rise by at least 150%, boosted by higher export iron ore prices and a stronger rand-to-dollar exchange rate.

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South African miner Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to rise by at least 150%, boosted by higher export iron ore prices and a stronger rand-to-dollar exchange rate.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - for the six months ending June 30 is expected to be at least 65.48 rand per share, an increase of 39.29 rand or 150%, compared to the 26.19 rand per share recorded during the same period a year earlier.

The company did not provide a range for the period's expected profit increase in its trading statement.

Kumba is expected to release its half-year results on July, 27.

($1 = 14.2148 rand)

(Reporting by Akhona Matshoba; Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and Edmund Blair)

((Akhona.Matshoba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular