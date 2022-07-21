World Markets
AAL

South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore expects lower half-year earnings

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO1

South African miner Kumba Iron Ore said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to drop by as much as 53% as extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China weighed on iron ore prices.

July 21 (Reuters) - South African miner Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to drop by as much as 53% as extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China weighed on iron ore prices.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the six months ending June 30 is expected to be between 33.87 and 37.49 rand per share, down 48%-53% from 72.78 rand per share a year earlier.

"The iron ore market also came under pressure in the second quarter, driven by the extended COVID-19 lockdown in China and weaker global economic prospects as the inflationary effects of the pandemic were compounded by conflict in Ukraine," Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said in a statement.

Kumba is expected to release its half-year results on July 26.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Jason Neely)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular