South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore expects lower half-year earnings

July 21 (Reuters) - South African miner Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to drop by as much as 53% as extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China weighed on iron ore prices.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the six months ending June 30 is expected to be between 33.87 and 37.49 rand per share, down 48%-53% from 72.78 rand per share a year earlier.

"The iron ore market also came under pressure in the second quarter, driven by the extended COVID-19 lockdown in China and weaker global economic prospects as the inflationary effects of the pandemic were compounded by conflict in Ukraine," Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said in a statement.

Kumba is expected to release its half-year results on July 26.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Jason Neely)

