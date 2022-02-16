South Africa's January inflation down to 5.7% y/y

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 5.7% year on year in January from 5.9% in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

PERCENTAGE CHANGES:

Y/Y

Y/Y

M/M

M/M

January

December

January

December

Food, non-alcoholic bev

5.7

5.5

0.9

0.5

Alcoholic bev, tobacco

4.7

4.8

0.0

0.1

Clothing, footwear

1.5

1.7

0.2

0.1

Housing, utilities

4.3

4.2

0.0

0.5

Household contents

2.2

2.1

0.4

0.4

Health

3.4

3.7

0.1

0.1

Transport

14.5

16.8

-1.1

1.9

Communication

-0.9

-0.6

-0.2

-0.1

Recreation and culture

1.9

1.4

0.2

0.1

Education

4.1

4.1

0.0

0.0

Restaurants, hotels

5.0

4.2

1.2

-0.1

Miscellaneous goods

4.6

4.3

0.6

0.1

All items

5.7

5.9

0.2

0.6

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

