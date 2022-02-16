World Markets

South Africa's January inflation down to 5.7% y/y

Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 5.7% year on year in January from 5.9% in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

PERCENTAGE CHANGES:

Y/Y

Y/Y

M/M

M/M

January

December

January

December

Food, non-alcoholic bev

5.7

5.5

0.9

0.5

Alcoholic bev, tobacco

4.7

4.8

0.0

0.1

Clothing, footwear

1.5

1.7

0.2

0.1

Housing, utilities

4.3

4.2

0.0

0.5

Household contents

2.2

2.1

0.4

0.4

Health

3.4

3.7

0.1

0.1

Transport

14.5

16.8

-1.1

1.9

Communication

-0.9

-0.6

-0.2

-0.1

Recreation and culture

1.9

1.4

0.2

0.1

Education

4.1

4.1

0.0

0.0

Restaurants, hotels

5.0

4.2

1.2

-0.1

Miscellaneous goods

4.6

4.3

0.6

0.1

All items

5.7

5.9

0.2

0.6

