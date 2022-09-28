World Markets
South Africa's Jagersfontein mine dam owner denies second collapse

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jagersfontein Developments, the owner of a mine wastedam that partially collapsed two weeks ago, denied on Wednesday that another dam wall had collapsed, contradicting a statement from the Free State provincial government.

"There has been no further breach of any kind at the facility," the company said in a statement, adding that reports about a further collapse are "unfounded and untrue".

After rains on Sunday and Monday, storm water is flowing in areas where mine waste has spilled, Jagersfontein Developments said, and government officials were on site with the company on Tuesday to deal with flows through an adjacent dam.

The provincial government late on Tuesday said another wall of the mine dam had collapsed, adding that it was still trying to establish the extent of the water flow and that emergency crews were at the scene.

The tailings dam collapse on Sept 11 unleashing a flood of grey sludge that swept away houses and cars,leaving one person dead and scores injured.

The day after the collapse, South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation authorised Jagersfontein Developments to pump mine waste from a second compartment of the dam into the historic Jagersfontein diamond mine pit, a process the company said on Wednesday it had started.

