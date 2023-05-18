South Africa's Investec Property Fund posts 2.8% fall in distributable income

News & Insights

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South African commercial property group Investec Property Fund IPFJ.J said on Thursday its full-year distributable income fell 2.8% due to unfavourable interest rate changes globally.

Its distributable income per share - the primary measure of profits in real estate investment trusts (REITs) - fell to 104.64 South African cents in the year ended March 31 from 107.61 cents a year ago.

