South Africa's inflation slows in November

Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

December 13, 2023 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 5.5% year on year in November from 5.9% in October ZACPIY=ECI, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation ZACPYY=ECI, which excludes food and fuel prices, rose to 4.5% year-on-year in November from 4.4% in October, the statistics agency said.

November's headline reading remains within the South African Reserve Bank's inflation target range of 3% to 6%.

At the bank's last policy meeting in November, Governor Lesetja Kganyago reiterated the bank's expectation that inflation would stabilise around the mid-point of its target band by 2025.

