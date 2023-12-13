South Africa's inflation slows in November

Adds core inflation figures, context in paragraphs 2-4

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 5.5% year on year in November from 5.9% in October ZACPIY=ECI, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation ZACPYY=ECI, which excludes food and fuel prices, rose to 4.5% year-on-year in November from 4.4% in October, the statistics agency said.

November's headline reading remains within the South African Reserve Bank's inflation target range of 3% to 6%.

At the bank's last policy meeting in November, Governor Lesetja Kganyago reiterated the bank's expectation that inflation would stabilise around the mid-point of its target band by 2025.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Additional reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

